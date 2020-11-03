Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Barrett Business Services has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.70-3.70 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a market cap of $452.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

