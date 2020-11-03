Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.