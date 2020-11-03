Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.75 ($85.59).

FRA:BAYN opened at €41.81 ($49.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.48. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

