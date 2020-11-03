Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.52. Belden has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

