Beldex Reaches Market Cap of $84.18 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $785,586.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0859 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00018221 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000102 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

