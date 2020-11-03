BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,200 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 159,313.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

