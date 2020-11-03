BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.93% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.