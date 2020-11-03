Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Biocept alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 142.34% and a negative net margin of 462.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.