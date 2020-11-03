Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 46.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 81.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

