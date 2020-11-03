BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BlackRock by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after buying an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $614.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $666.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.95 and its 200-day moving average is $556.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

