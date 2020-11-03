BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,396,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $614.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $666.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

