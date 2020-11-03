Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of BTT opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

