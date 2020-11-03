Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boston Private Financial has a payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boston Private Financial to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $507.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

