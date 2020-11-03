Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

BSX opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.