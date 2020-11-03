BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BP opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

