BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

BP has raised its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of -109.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BP to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

NYSE:BP opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

