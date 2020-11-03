Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.3% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $111,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,169,000 after acquiring an additional 182,301 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $351.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $387.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

