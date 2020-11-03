Brokers Issue Forecasts for nVent Electric plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. G.Research also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVT. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NVT stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $601,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 820.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 259,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 231,581 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in nVent Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $2,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

