Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.53 million. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.