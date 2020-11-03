Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $756.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

