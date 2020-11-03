Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $114,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.