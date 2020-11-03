Caesarstone (CSTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.76%.

CSTE opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $331.91 million, a P/E ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 0.65. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in the new buildings construction market.

