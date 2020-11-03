Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1,297.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 419.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 31.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

