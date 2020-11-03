Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $149,862.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.