Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 147,144 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $839.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

