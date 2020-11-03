Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million.

CSV stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,542.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

