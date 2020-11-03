Caspian (CSP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $802.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $802.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.52 or 0.03835340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00210193 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.