CECO Environmental (CECE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,801.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

