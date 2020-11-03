Cedar Fair (FUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

FUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

