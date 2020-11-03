Centric Cash Price Tops $0.0003 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $116,147.64 and $76,242.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000099 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001240 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00054173 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 417,764,018 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

