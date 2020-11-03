Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

CERN stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

