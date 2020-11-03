ChartEx Hits Market Capitalization of $141,709.52 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $141,709.52 and approximately $7,764.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

