Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.89. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

