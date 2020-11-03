Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

