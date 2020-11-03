Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 118.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 320,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,862,000 after acquiring an additional 174,084 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cigna by 9.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 17.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $174.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

