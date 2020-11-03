Cinemark (CNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNK opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

