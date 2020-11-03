Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

