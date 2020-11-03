Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

CLNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

CLNE stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

