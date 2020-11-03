Clean Harbors (CLH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLH stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.55. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,791,125.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,390,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,605,825.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

