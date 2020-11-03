Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 300,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

