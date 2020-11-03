Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (CLIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.46 on December 2nd

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L)’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CLIN stock opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. Clinigen Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The stock has a market cap of $922.98 million and a P/E ratio of 60.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 634.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 714.83.

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 65.60 ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Clinigen Group plc will post 2572.9998482 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLIN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) news, insider Ian James Nicholson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,782.60).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

