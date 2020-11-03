CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 139.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in CNA Financial by 569.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the third quarter worth $295,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 77.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 92,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.