Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Truist upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

