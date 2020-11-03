Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIX. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. FIX reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $480,346.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,025.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.