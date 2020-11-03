Contrasting SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC and Acacia Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $4.84 billion 7.52 $1.02 billion $0.76 35.54 Acacia Mining $663.79 million 1.91 $58.87 million N/A N/A

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SMC has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Mining has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SMC and Acacia Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Acacia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Acacia Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 21.01% 8.91% 7.98% Acacia Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SMC beats Acacia Mining on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Acacia Mining

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali. It also produces co-products, such as copper and silver. The company was formerly known as African Barrick Gold plc and changed its name to Acacia Mining plc in November 2014. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Acacia Mining plc is a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation.

