Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,414,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,227,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $556,605.00. Insiders sold 573,141 shares of company stock valued at $28,064,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.