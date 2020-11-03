Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,790 Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CL King lifted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,726.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,151.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 163,160 shares of company stock worth $1,267,162. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

TACO stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $276.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

