Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,525 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,520,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $14,351,604 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.