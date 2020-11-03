Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Digi International by 149.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 76.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Digi International by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

DGII opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.32 million, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares in the company, valued at $968,192.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.