Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,390 Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 79.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 31.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRO opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.50. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

